Ashcraft struck out two and walked one over a scoreless inning during Sunday's Cactus League game against the Mariners.

Ashcraft was charged with taking care of the third inning Sunday, and while his day started with a walk to Cal Raleigh, he struck out the next two batters and induced a groundout to end the frame. The 28-year-old is expected to begin the regular season in a high-leverage role, though this is the southpaw's first spring working as a reliever. He recently spoke on his focus entering camp, stating "I've got to keep pounding the zone like I was last year and let stuff happen. I'm a ground ball guy," said Ashcraft, per Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati. "Stay after them. Don't back down. You have to go in there and shut the door."