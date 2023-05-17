Ramos will take a seat Wednesday versus the Rockies.
Ramos will remain on the bench for a second straight contest Wednesday after he went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in the series opener Monday. The 31-year-old has gone 5-for-15 with two doubles, an RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases over his last four starts, so his absence from the lineup shouldn't be considered performance related. Jonathan India will take over at designated hitter while Kevin Newman draws the start at second base and bats fifth in the series finale with Colorado.