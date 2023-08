The Reds selected Ramos' contract from Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

Ramos was sent outright to Triple-A on July 10 and has since slashed .310/.390/.437 across 82 plate appearances with Louisville. He was able to get on base at a solid rate (.356 OBP) during his time in the majors this season, though he doesn't project to receive consistent playing time in a crowded Reds lineup. Nick Senzel was optioned to Louisville in a corresponding move.