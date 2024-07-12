Greene (6-4) earned the win Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings against the Rockies. He struck out 10.

Greene, who was added to the All-Star game a couple of days ago, validated that selection by allowing just a single earned run and only four baserunners while fanning a season-high 10 batters over six innings. It's the fifth time in his last six outings that Greene has allowed two or fewer runs, a feat he's now accomplished 13 times in 19 starts this season. Greene heads into the All-Star break with a 3.34 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 126 strikeouts over 110.1 innings.