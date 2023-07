The Reds have selected Hollan with the 74th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

This year's draft pool isn't loaded with college left-handers, but Hollan is one of the better ones. The Arkansas product sits in the low-90s but can touch 97 mph with his fastball and his best secondary offering is a curveball. Hollan is more floor than ceiling but is relatively safe.