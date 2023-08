Miller (sports hernia) has gone 2-for-11 with three walks, one run and one walk in three games since being reinstated from Single-A Daytona's 60-day injured list Thursday.

The 21-year-old backstop is back in action for Daytona after he had been on the shelf all season while recovering from sports hernia surgery. Prior to being activated, Miller appeared in six rehab games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League earlier this month, going 8-for-17 over that stretch.