Fraley was announced as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning but was then replaced after a pitching change in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies.

Fraley was sent up to hit for Austin Slater, but was pulled back in favor of Austin Wynns after Colorado brought in left-hander Jalen Beeks. Fraley, who had been away from the team on a personal leave, returned Wednesday. The Rockies are scheduled to throw lefty Austin Gomber on Thursday, so it's unlikely Fraley will start.