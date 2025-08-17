The Reds designated Fraley (knee) for assignment Sunday.

The veteran outfielder hyperextended his right knee Saturday against the Brewers, but his 3-for-28 slump likely has more to do with him being jettisoned from the 26-man and 40-man rosters. Fraley has been limited to 67 games this season due to shoulder and calf issues and has a .232/.332/.387 slash line in 193 plate appearances. He's making $3.125 million this year and will have his final year of arbitration eligibility in 2026, so it's unclear if he'll receive much interest on waivers.