Fraley is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta.

With a tough lefty (Chris Sale) on the bump for Atlanta, the lefty-hitting Fraley will retreat to the bench for the nightcap. Austin Slater will pick up a start in the corner outfield in place of Fraley, who went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run -- his second of the season -- and a stolen base in Cincinnati's 9-4 win in the first game of the day.