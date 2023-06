Fraley was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right wrist contusion.

He will be eligible to return June 18 in Houston. TJ Friedl was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move, and there will still be playing time available for at least one of Stuart Fairchild or Will Benson most days. Fraley's career has been plagued by injuries, as he has never played in more than 78 MLB games in a season since debuting in 2019.