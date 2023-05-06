site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jake Fraley: Late scratch Saturday
Fraley was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the White Sox with lower-back stiffness.
The team announced the new lineup about an hour and a half before first pitch. Henry Ramos replaces Fraley in the lineup.
