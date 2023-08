Fraley was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a stress fracture in his left fourth toe.

The 28-year-old was unavailable for Friday's contest due to the injury and will be sidelined for at least another nine days, though it's unclear exactly how long Fraley is expected to be sidelined. TJ Hopkins was promoted in a corresponding move, but Stuart Fairchild could also have an increased role for the Reds.