Reds' Jake Fraley: Resting against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Fraley isn't starting Wednesday against St. Louis.
Fraley started five of the last six games but will head to the bench with left-hander Jose Quintana starting for the Cardinals. Aristides Aquino will start in right field and bat seventh.
