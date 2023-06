Fraley was scratched from the lineup Wednesday versus the Dodgers due to a right wrist contusion, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Fraley got hit by a pitch in the wrist during Tuesday night's 9-8 win over Los Angeles, though he did play the entire game and can safely be considered day-to-day. Will Benson is now in right field and batting leadoff for the Reds on Wednesday. T.J. Hopkins will play left field and hit ninth.