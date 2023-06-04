Fraley went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run, an additional run scored and three steals in Saturday's loss to the Brewers.

For the second time this season, Fraley hit a home run and stole at least one base. He's slashing .258/.348/.417 with six home runs, 36 RBI, 19 runs scored and 11 stolen bases across 52 games (187 plate appearances). Fraley continues to get periodic days off versus left-handed starters, but he is consistently in the lineup against right-handers and hits in the middle of Cincinnati's lineup, giving him plenty of opportunities with runners in scoring position.