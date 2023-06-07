Fraley went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Dodgers.

Fraley returned and led off Tuesday after he was scratched from the lineup Monday due to allergies. The 28-year-old notched base hits in the first and sixth innings and was awarded an RBI after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the ninth. Tuesday was the first time Fraley's been slotted into the leadoff spot this season, as he's primarily seen himself hitting third or fourth against righties. With T.J. Friedl (hamstring) still making his way back from injury, Fraley seems destined to be the Reds' leadoff man against righties for the time being. He's notched six hits and three RBI over his last four games and is now slashing .262/.350/.430 with seven homers, 38 RBI, 22 runs and a 22:35 BB:K over 197 plate appearances.