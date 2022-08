Marinan (oblique) has allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out two across six innings in five appearances for High-A Dayton since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Aug. 6.

Marinan spent just over the minimum amount of time on the IL with a right oblique strain. The right-handed reliever owns an 8.76 ERA and 1.92 WHIP over 50.1 innings for Dayton this season.