Marinan cleared waivers Thursday and was outrighted to High-A Dayton, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Cincinnati designated Marinan for assignment over the weekend, but he'll remain in the organization after none of the other 29 MLB teams opted to add the 23-year-old right-hander to their 40-man roster. Marinan will thus head back to Dayton, with whom he's produced an 8.02 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 34:16 K:BB across 33.2 innings this season.