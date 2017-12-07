Mitchell signed a minor-league deal with the Reds on Wednesday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Mitchell played in the Independent Atlantic League this past summer, and hasn't been with a major-league organization since 2016 when he played 20 games for Double-A Trenton in the Yankees' system. He will likely begin next spring with the Reds' Double-A or Triple-A affiliate, although it seems unlikely that the 29-year-old will finally break into the majors next year.