Reds' Julian Garcia: Hangs on for second save

Garcia picked up the save Thursday against the White Sox, allowing one run on one hit and walk in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

It's unclear if closer Emilio Pagan wasn't available Thursday, but Garcia managed to seal the win for the Reds in any case. Through 24.2 innings, Garcia has a 3.28 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB with two holds plus two saves in as many attempts. Both of his save chances have come in his past nine outings, but Garcia has let in at least one run in three straight appearances.