Reds' Julian Garcia: Receives first MLB call-up

The Reds selected Garcia's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Cincinnati designated Chris Paddack for assignment to open up room on the roster and in the bullpen for Garcia, who had been one of Louisville's more dominant relief arms this season. The 31-year-old right-hander received his first big-league call-up after submitting a 3.03 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 54:12 K:BB in 35.2 innings. He'll likely begin his time in the majors as a lower-leverage arm, but Garcia could work his way up the bullpen depth chart quickly if he's able to maintain the impressive form he displayed at Triple-A.