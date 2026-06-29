Reds' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Closing in on facing pitchers

Manager Terry Francona said that Hayes (back) will face live pitching at the Reds' facility in Arizona on Wednesday or Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Hayes is on the mend from a lumbar bulging disk, but if his back presents no issues for him during his upcoming hitting session, he could be cleared to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment. The 29-year-old has been on the shelf since May 22 with the injury, so he could need more than a handful of minor-league games to stockpile at-bats and get his timing back at the plate before the Reds activate him.