Hayes missed the last two games due to back soreness, Mike Petraglia of MLB.com reports. He did enter Thursday's 1-0 win over the Cubs as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning.

The back issue, which has bothered Hayes previously, cropped up during the Reds' previous series against the Cardinals. Cincinnati manager Terry Francona tried to get him time off then, but Spencer Steer came down with a neck injury. Steer's back, allowing Hayes to get a break from playing full games. Francona said the third baseman, who's been managing the pain, sees a specialist he really likes in Indianapolis, and the team is attempting to arrange a meeting but that may not happen until Monday. Sal Stewart served as the third baseman the last two games and presumably will continue to if Hayes needs more time.