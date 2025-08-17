Hayes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly during Saturday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Brewers.

Hayes ended Quinn Priester's shutout effort after going deep to left field in the sixth, and the former added another run in the 11th on a sacrifice fly. Hayes has struggled at the plate since being acquired by the Reds from the Pirates in late July, but he has recorded a hit in four of his last six games and has gone 6-for-17 (.353) over that span.