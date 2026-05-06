Hayes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Hayes occupied third base for the first two games of the series and went 1-for-7 with a home run and a walk. The long ball -- Hayes's second of the season -- actually brought his batting average up to .121 on the season. He'll cede the hot corner to Sal Stewart on Wednesday and could see his playing time start to dwindle a bit more if he remains an easy out at the plate.