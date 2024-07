The Reds have selected Holman with the 71st overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-4 righty from LSU, Holman spent his first two years pitching for Alabama before transferring within the SEC. His velocity dipped this year, with his fastball sitting at 92 mph, but he commands a four-pitch mix, highlighted by a potentially plus slider. If it all works out, Holman could be a No. 4 or No. 5 starter in time.