McLain went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Sunday's 7-4 win over St. Louis.

McLain gave the Reds insurance in the eighth inning, when he knocked his 13th homer and second in as many days. It's been a trying season for the middle infielder, who's batting .222 for the season and spent a good deal of the first half below the Mendoza Line (.200). His playing time may take a hit with the expected arrival of top prospect Sal Stewart, who came through the system as a third baseman but has been introduced to second base this season.