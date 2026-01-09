McLain agreed to a one-year, $2.3 million contract with the Reds on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

McLain missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from shoulder and rib injuries, but he was healthy for the start of the season. He started strong with three home runs and five RBI through the first four games, though that momentum was halted after he landed on the IL due to a hamstring strain. That turned out to be his only stint on the IL in 2025, and he finished the regular season with a .643 OPS with 15 home runs, 50 RBI, 18 stolen bases and 73 runs over 577 plate appearances while appearing in 147 games. With a full season under his belt, McLain will enter the 2026 campaign as the projected everday second baseman for the Reds.