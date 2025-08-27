McLain will start at second base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

McLain looked to have faded into a part-time role around the middle of the August following a prolonged rough patch at the plate, and though he has yet to get dialed back in, the Reds are giving him the chance to hit his way out of the slump. He'll stick in the lineup for a fourth straight game, though he'll need to heat up before he moves out of a bottom-third spot.