Reds' Matt McLain: Remaining on rehab assignment

Reds manager Terry Francona said Monday that McLain (calf) will stay with Triple-A Louisville on a rehab assignment to begin the week, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Though McLain has been on the shelf for less than three weeks due to a left calf strain, the Reds aren't looking to rush him back from his rehab assignment. Francona said he believes that picking up some more at-bats at a lower-pressure environment at Triple-A will be beneficial for McLain, who was hitting just .190/.293/.328 over 309 plate appearances on the season for Cincinnati before going on the injured list. After going 3-for-10 with two doubles through his first three games with Louisville, McLain will likely play in at least a couple more contests in the minors before the Reds consider activating him. Once he's reinstated, McLain could have an avenue to steady playing time after the Reds placed Spencer Steer (wrist) on the IL on Monday.