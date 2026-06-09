Reds' Matt McLain: Resurgence continues

McLain started at shortstop and went 2-for-3 with a double in Monday's 6-2 loss to San Diego.

McLain has hit safely in five of six games in June, going 7-for-18 (.389) with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI during the month. This production has come out of nowhere; he was batting .196 at the end of May and was not in the starting lineup for three of four games prior to Elly De La Cruz (hamstring) landing on the injured list. McLain should continue to get regular run at shortstop with De La Cruz sidelined.