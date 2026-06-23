Reds' Matt McLain: Run at SS ending

McLain started at shortstop and went 0-for-3 in Monday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to Milwaukee.

McLain's started 17 of the last 19 games while operating as the primary fill-in for the injured Elly De La Cruz (hamstring), who is expected to be activated from the injured list Tuesday. De La Cruz's return should end McLain being a regular presence in starting lineups. The offensive production he showed during the first week of his residency at shortstop (1.319 OPS over seven games) suggested McLain was moving past a season-opening slump, but he's slipped back since, going 5-for-33 (.152) with a .475 OPS and zero RBI over the last 11 contests.