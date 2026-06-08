Reds' Matt McLain: Second career multi-homer game

McLain went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Cardinals.

It was the second career multi-homer effort by McLain, who has now gone deep in back-to-back games. The middle infielder was virtually unstoppable during spring training earlier this year, posting a 1.540 OPS across 59 Cactus League plate appearances, but he's cooled down dramatically since the start of the regular season. McLain is slashing .206/.303/.368 with eight long balls, 10 doubles, 25 RBI and seven stolen bases through 239 trips to the plate, but he could be starting up a power surge.