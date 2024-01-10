McLain said he's "full-go" and gotten up to 100 swings at this point during the offseason, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

McLain's 2023 season ended prematurely with an oblique injury in late August. The middle infielder said he's working on adjustments that he plans to continue during spring training. Specifically, McLain wants to be better at is making contact on fastballs up in the zone. "Some of those four-seam guys who really ride the ball, I feel like if I can really take care of that fastball at the top of the zone, I can hit them at all the other places around the zone," McLain said. He started 52 games at shortstop and 33 at second base and has been working at both positions in preparation for spring training.