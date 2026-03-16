Manager Terry Francona said Monday that McLain will bat second in the order this season, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

It's not unexpected, but it's notable confirmation from Francona. McLain, of course, started out last season batting second but was hitting under .200 until late June and was quickly bumped down to the nine spot in the lineup. The 26-year-old, however, has been swinging a scorching hot bat this spring, slashing .553/.605/1.105 with six home runs, 13 RBI, 15 runs scored, two stolen bases and a 5:4 BB:K across 43 plate appearances. He's been a fast riser up fantasy draft boards and appears set to hit in front of Elly De La Cruz this season.