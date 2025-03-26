McLain went 1-for-2 with a walk and a three-run home run in Tuesday's exhibition game against High-A Dayton.
McLain didn't put up big numbers in the Cactus League this spring (.255/.281/.418) and he acknowledged to Charlie Goldsmith of Cincinnati Magazine that he's had to shake off some rust. What matters most is that McLain is healthy, as he described himself as being in a "good spot" heading into the 2025 season after missing all of 2024 due to injury. The 25-year-old is tentatively expected to bat second in the order for the Reds against Logan Webb and the Giants on Thursday.
More News
-
Reds' Matt McLain: Three extra-base hits Wednesday•
-
Reds' Matt McLain: Playing one position this spring•
-
Reds' Matt McLain: Move to center field more likely•
-
Reds' Matt McLain: Starting in center field in AFL•
-
Reds' Matt McLain: Reinstated from 60-day injured list•
-
Reds' Matt McLain: Will play in instructional league•