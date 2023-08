Siani was designated for assignment by the Reds on Thursday.

Siani has posted an underwhelming .698 OPS in 108 games this season with Triple-A Louisville and holds a career .167/.200/.167 batting line in 25 major-league plate appearances. The 24-year-old outfielder was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of a Philadelphia high school, but he is now off the 40-man roster in Cincinnati as the Reds welcome in waiver claims Harrison Bader and Hunter Renfroe.