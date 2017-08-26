Reds' Nefi Ogando: Sent to Triple-A
Ogando (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list and outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.
Ogando has been on the disabled list all season, so it makes sense that the Reds would like him to spend an extended period of time with their Triple-A affiliate before entertaining the thought of bringing him up to the majors. If Ogando does make his way up to the big club this season, he'll likely be used in low-leverage situations.
