The Reds officially selected Lodolo's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.
Cincinnati already confirmed a day ago that Lodolo would pick up the start in Wednesday's series finale with the Guardians, but the team didn't formally activate him until the day of the game. Riley O'Brien was designated for assignment to create room on the 40-man roster for Lodolo, who should be guaranteed a rotation spot until at least one of Luis Castillo (shoulder) or Mike Minor (shoulder) return from the injured list. After a brilliant 2021 campaign between Double-A Chattanooga and Louisville in which Lodolo compiled a 2.31 ERA and 0.97 WHIP while striking out 38.8 percent of the batters he faced across 50.2 innings, it's not out of the question for the young lefty to perform well enough to permanently stay with the big club even after both Castillo and Minor return.