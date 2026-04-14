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Reds manager Terry Francona said Tuesday that Lodolo (finger) could face hitters Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Lodolo has thrown a couple bullpen sessions since he had to be pulled off his rehab assignment following a setback with the blister on his left index finger. He has not thrown breaking balls during those sessions, however, and re-incorporating those pitches will be a big test for his blister. If Lodolo does face hitters Friday and gets through it with no problems, he could be cleared to resume a rehab assignment.

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