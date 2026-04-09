Lodolo (finger) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

It will be his first time throwing off the mound since he exited a rehab start a week ago when he had a setback with the blister on his left index finger. Reds manager Terry Francona said that how aggressive Lodolo will be with his throwing during the bullpen session will depend on how he feels. If Lodolo is able to complete his mound work without any issues, more clarity should be available regarding a rehab start and return to the Reds' rotation.