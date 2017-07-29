Longhi underwent modified Tommy John elbow surgery Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Longhi sustained the injury when he felt a pop in his arm while throwing home from the outfield. He's expected to begin hitting by December and should be ready for spring training 2018. The 21-year-old Longhi was traded to Cincinnati from Boston earlier this month and was off to a promising with his new organization, going 6-for-19 (.316) with a .409 on-base percentage, one home run, one double and seven RBI over seven games for Double-A Pensacola.