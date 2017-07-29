Reds' Nick Longhi: Undergoes elbow surgery
Longhi underwent modified Tommy John elbow surgery Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Longhi sustained the injury when he felt a pop in his arm while throwing home from the outfield. He's expected to begin hitting by December and should be ready for spring training 2018. The 21-year-old Longhi was traded to Cincinnati from Boston earlier this month and was off to a promising with his new organization, going 6-for-19 (.316) with a .409 on-base percentage, one home run, one double and seven RBI over seven games for Double-A Pensacola.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...