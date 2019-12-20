Longhi signed a minor-league contract which includes an invitation to spring training with the Red Sox on Friday.

Longhi was drafted by the Red Sox in the 30th round back in 2013 before being dealt to the Reds in June of 2017. He underwent Tommy John surgery shortly after the trade and hasn't swung the bat well since, hitting .267/.321/.405 (good for a 91 wRC+) in the high minors over the last two seasons.