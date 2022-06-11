site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-nick-senzel-back-in-business | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Nick Senzel: Back in business
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Senzel (back) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
Senzel sat out three games with a lower-back injury, but he is ready to get back on the field. He will cover center field and lead off for the Reds on Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read