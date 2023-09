Senzel went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-4 loss against St. Louis.

Senzel hit a 408-foot blast off Drew Rom in the third inning for his 11th home run on the year. The five-year veteran saw his first start since Sept. 1 on Friday night as he has struggled to find playing time since Harrison Bader and Hunter Renfroe joined the Reds via waivers. Not that Senzel has deserved much more playing time, as he is now slashing .223/.291/.383 over 264 at-bats in 89 games.