Senzel went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in Tuesday's 14-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

Senzel has served as the Reds' leadoff man in each of the team's first seven games of June and has produced a .323/.364/.355 slash line to go with two stolen bases. While the power production is lacking from the former top prospect, Senzel likely won't be in danger of sliding down in the order until Jonathan India (hamstring) is cleared to return from the 10-day injured list.