Senzel started in right field and went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 8-4 win over Washington.

Senzel, making his first start since June 26 in Baltimore, gave the Reds a 5-0 lead in the third inning with his sixth home run of the season. He's been lost in the shuffle as an influx of young prospects pushed him to the bench. In addition to the competition, Senzel's playing time took a hit due to an unproductive bat. He batted just .143 (6-for-42) with two RBI and a .448 OPS for the month of June.