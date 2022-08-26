site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Nick Senzel: Sitting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Senzel will sit Friday against the Nationals.
Senzel sits after starting seven straight games. He hit .269/.345/.385 over that stretch but still owns a poor .626 OPS on the season. TJ Friedl will be the center fielder Friday.
