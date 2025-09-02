Marte went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.

The Reds squandered a lead in the top of the ninth inning but mounted their own comeback in the bottom of the frame. Marte finished it with a two-run single to walk off Toronto. He's scuffled the last week, batting .200 (6-for-30) with a 36.4 strikeout percentage, but Marte has delivered key hits during that run, including two home runs in addition to Monday's heroics.