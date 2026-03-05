Marte batted eighth and went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's spring game against Team Cuba.

Statistics compiled against WBC teams don't count toward an MLB player's official line, but the home run was Marte's second this spring. He had finished up the 2025 season as the team's primary No. 2 batter, but the Reds are looking to return a rejuvenated Matt McLain to that role in 2026. Marte, who has been deployed at several spots in the order this spring, will have a home somewhere as the team's primary right fielder.